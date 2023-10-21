Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Dallas takes draw streak into matchup with the LA Galaxy

Dallas visits the LA Galaxy after playing to a draw in five consecutive games
(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FC Dallas (10-10-13, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (8-13-12, 14th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Los Angeles +127, FC Dallas +180, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the LA Galaxy after playing to a draw in five consecutive games.

The Galaxy are 6-9-12 against conference opponents. The Galaxy have a -13 goal differential, scoring 50 goals while giving up 63.

Dallas is 9-8-10 against Western Conference teams. Dallas is 5-0-1 when it scores a pair of goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. Dallas won the last game 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Boyd has scored seven goals and added three assists for the Galaxy. Douglas Costa has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Jesus Ferreira has scored 12 goals with three assists for Dallas. Jader Obrian has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 2-3-5, averaging 2.2 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.6 goals per game.

Dallas: 2-1-7, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Marky Delgado (injured), Jalen Neal (injured), Calegari (injured), Riqui Puig (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured), Chicharito (injured), Martin Caceres (injured).

Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured), Geovane Jesus (injured), Sebastian Lletget (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Sedona Francis
Tyler police say woman accused of stealing rent money on the run
Michael Wayne McKenney
Tyler man sentenced to life in prison for repeated drunken driving
Sylvia Lopez is believed to have taken Ethan Donnelley, 2.
Abducted Rains County toddler found safe
The story follows two conmen, played by director Kevin Sorbo and John Ratzenberger, the voice...
Upcoming movie Miracle in East Texas tells true story of Kilgore’s oil field discovery
Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County homeowner reportedly shoots intruder in head

Latest News

FILE- Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to speed the drawing of a new congressional map in Louisiana
History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released
School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent