Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

86th Annual Gilmer Yamboree brings community together

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The Gilmer Yamboree has become a go-to fixture in East Texas over the decades, a signature event that draws thousands of visitors each fall who are all celebrating the “yam.”

As the 86th annual Yamboree parade wound its way around the Upshur County courthouse, visitors reflected on the generations that have been entertained by the event.

“I’ve been coming all my life,” said Cynthia Montgomery.

“Oh many times. Since back in ‘85, I’ve been here every year,” said longtime parade visitor Chris Morrow.

Thousands lined the streets to watch the parade and afterward enjoy the carnival atmosphere, food and thrill rides.

“Usually, we’re just sitting with family,” said Rebecca Baker of Big Sandy. “It’s almost a family tradition. We’ve actually been sitting on this corner for years.”

It all started with the celebration of a spud, but it has turned into one of the most recognizable events in East Texas.

“People from all over the world come to this,” Montgomery said.

For those who attend, the festival offers not just a bit of small-town charm but a sense of family.

“I’m walking around the square all the time,” Baker said.

“A lot of families come from far and near for this engagement every year,” said Montgomery. “They look forward to being here.”

“I look forward to it every year, and I usually try to take as many pictures as I can,” Morrow said.

The 86th edition of the Yamboree culminates with a street dance on the courthouse square Saturday night, and the carnival will close at midnight.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedona Francis
Tyler police say woman accused of stealing rent money on the run
Michael Wayne McKenney
Tyler man sentenced to life in prison for repeated drunken driving
Sylvia Lopez is believed to have taken Ethan Donnelley, 2.
Abducted Rains County toddler found safe
The story follows two conmen, played by director Kevin Sorbo and John Ratzenberger, the voice...
Upcoming movie Miracle in East Texas tells true story of Kilgore’s oil field discovery
Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County homeowner reportedly shoots intruder in head

Latest News

Students participate in the cardboard boat race at UT Tyler's Engineering Olympics on Saturday.
UT Tyler hosts annual Engineering Olympics
The Texas Rose Festival Parade kicked off at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Colorful, creative dresses on display at Texas Rose Festival Parade
Lasting effects of the 2021 winter storm continue to impact the Tyler Rose Garden
4Kids 4Families begins Nov. 1
Gift of Love: 4Kids 4Families community-based model of foster care begins Nov. 1