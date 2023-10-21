86th Annual Gilmer Yamboree brings community together

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The Gilmer Yamboree has become a go-to fixture in East Texas over the decades, a signature event that draws thousands of visitors each fall who are all celebrating the “yam.”

As the 86th annual Yamboree parade wound its way around the Upshur County courthouse, visitors reflected on the generations that have been entertained by the event.

“I’ve been coming all my life,” said Cynthia Montgomery.

“Oh many times. Since back in ‘85, I’ve been here every year,” said longtime parade visitor Chris Morrow.

Thousands lined the streets to watch the parade and afterward enjoy the carnival atmosphere, food and thrill rides.

“Usually, we’re just sitting with family,” said Rebecca Baker of Big Sandy. “It’s almost a family tradition. We’ve actually been sitting on this corner for years.”

It all started with the celebration of a spud, but it has turned into one of the most recognizable events in East Texas.

“People from all over the world come to this,” Montgomery said.

For those who attend, the festival offers not just a bit of small-town charm but a sense of family.

“I’m walking around the square all the time,” Baker said.

“A lot of families come from far and near for this engagement every year,” said Montgomery. “They look forward to being here.”

“I look forward to it every year, and I usually try to take as many pictures as I can,” Morrow said.

The 86th edition of the Yamboree culminates with a street dance on the courthouse square Saturday night, and the carnival will close at midnight.

