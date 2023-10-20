Whitehouse, other cities propose tax money reallocation on ballot

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday evening in Whitehouse, the Chamber of Commerce, along with the city and the school district, hosted a community meeting to talk to voters about a new proposition regarding the reallocation of the sales tax and how it is reported to the state.

City of Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley says the most important thing for people to understand is that voting for Proposition A will not cause an increase in the amount taxed.

He says there are two main goals of the proposition.

“One, we’re going to change the category where it still goes into general fund -- it’s funding the same thing that it was before, but it’s not double counted. It’s only counted as sales tax, it’s not counted as property tax, and we’re also going to take a little bit of that money and put a little more of it towards economic development.”

The reallocation would eventually double the amount of funding going towards the economic development fund for the city. Wansley says this will help them compete with surrounding cities to attract new private and public businesses and institutions to ultimately benefit the residents of the city.

“The benefits for the community will be greater transparency in how we collect and report property taxes and more economic development opportunities that the city can bring to the community,” he said.

As of right now, a portion of the sales tax goes to economic development and another portion goes towards the general fund for the city. The portion that falls under the general fund is also counted toward property tax income. Mayor Wansley said the city is hoping to change this by only counting the portion going to the general fund as a sales tax, not as a property tax.

Other cities in East Texas with similar propositions on the ballot include Atlanta and Seven Points.

