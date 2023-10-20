Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Tyler Museum of Art showcases ‘A Pop of Color’ exhibit

Executive Director of the Tyler Museum of Art Caleb Bell gave a preview of artist Jeffie Brewer's "A Pop of Color" sculpture and painting exhibit.
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Executive Director of the Tyler Museum of Art Caleb Bell gave a preview of artist Jeffie Brewer’s “A Pop of Color” sculpture and painting exhibit.

The exhibit will be available to view in Tyler through Jan. 7, 2024. Admission for the museum is $5 per adult. To read more about current displays at the museum, click here.

