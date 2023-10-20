WebXtra: East Texans gear up for bow hunting season

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas hunters are eagerly anticipating the first weekend in November, the traditional start of deer season. But one deer season is already underway: Bow hunting.

The season started September 30 and runs through November 3.

With compound bows and crossbows, hunters will test their skills of tracking and gauging the wind. It’s a style of hunting that many say requires the utmost level of skill, including stealth, waiting for the right moment, the right distance, and accuracy of a pin-point shot.

Grayson Kowalik of Winchesters Outfitters in Longview says he has seen numerous people coming in to gear up.

