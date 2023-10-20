Tyler police say woman accused of stealing rent money on the run

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police say there is an arrest warrant for an apartment complex employee who collected rent money but never turned it in to the complex.

Sedona Francis, 24, is accused of felony theft between $2,500 and $30,000.

Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh said Francis worked at The Residences at Earl Campbell, which is located at 2323 Frankston Hwy. Records obtained by open records request reveal tenants began reporting in late August that an employee fabricated a special rent deal and then collected and stole their money. The victims said that due to this, they were served notice and were facing eviction from their apartments. However, at last check evictions had not been formally been filed with the Smith County Court.

There is no evidence in Smith County records of any evictions having been filed.

Erbaugh said the complex’s parent company reported the crime to police when they noticed issues with finances.

Erbaugh said Francis had planned to turn herself in to authorities a couple weeks ago, but never did and she is considered to be on the run. Her last known location was around the city of Wylie.

Erbaugh said anyone with information on Francis’ whereabouts should contact Tyler police.

