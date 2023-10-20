Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Tyler man sentenced to life in prison for repeated drunken driving

Michael Wayne McKenney
Michael Wayne McKenney(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been sentenced to life in prison after being charged with multiple DWIs and past felony convictions.

A Smith County jury sentenced Michael Wayne McKenney, 56, to life in prison on Thursday, according to a press release from District Attorney Jacob Putman.

McKenney was charged with driving while intoxicated three times or more, and had originally been arrested on Mar. 10, 2021. His charge was enhanced to a felony DWI due to two prior DWI convictions, the release said.

Prosecutors called a witness from the sheriff’s office to introduce evidence related to McKenney’s blood alcohol level, which was shown to be over twice the legal limit, the release said.

McKenney also had prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance, sexual assault of a child and failure to register as a sex offender, the DA said. These convictions caused his sentence to be enhanced to a minimum of 25 years or a maximum of life in prison, and he received life in prison.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Hawkins
Former Longview ISD teacher pleads guilty to abuse of special needs students
Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County homeowner reportedly shoots intruder in head
Jesse Williams
Tatum man connected to murder by internet searches complains about defense
Clint Everett Brown, 56
Former Brownsboro ISD employee accused of injuring special education students
Samuel Blas
Tyler Legacy student paralyzed from shooting returns to campus

Latest News

Boil water notice issued for part of Tatum
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-20-23
Friday’s Weather: Sunny and hot today, cloudy this weekend
On Thursday evening in Whitehouse, the Chamber of Commerce, along with the city and the school...
Whitehouse, other cities propose tax money reallocation on ballot
Mahomes thinking beyond Super Bowls to future plans, investments
Mahomes thinking beyond Super Bowls to future plans, investments