Tyler man sentenced to life in prison for repeated drunken driving

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been sentenced to life in prison after being charged with multiple DWIs and past felony convictions.

A Smith County jury sentenced Michael Wayne McKenney, 56, to life in prison on Thursday, according to a press release from District Attorney Jacob Putman.

McKenney was charged with driving while intoxicated three times or more, and had originally been arrested on Mar. 10, 2021. His charge was enhanced to a felony DWI due to two prior DWI convictions, the release said.

Prosecutors called a witness from the sheriff’s office to introduce evidence related to McKenney’s blood alcohol level, which was shown to be over twice the legal limit, the release said.

McKenney also had prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance, sexual assault of a child and failure to register as a sex offender, the DA said. These convictions caused his sentence to be enhanced to a minimum of 25 years or a maximum of life in prison, and he received life in prison.

