TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Martin Luther King Drive in Lufkin closed due to brush fire

(File)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department is shutting down Martin Luther King Drive past the Kirksey Drive (Pinewood Park Apartments) intersection to Loop 287 due to a brush fire.

The closure will not affect Dunbar Elementary traffic, according to a release from Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth. However, the school will only be accessible from Kurth Drive. Pinewood Park is accessible from Kurth Drive also.

Pebsworth said the brush fire is not currently endangering any structures, and the Lufkin Fire Department is on the scene.

Part of Martin Luther King Drive in Lufkin closed due to brush fire
Part of Martin Luther King Drive in Lufkin closed due to brush fire(City of Lufkin)

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

