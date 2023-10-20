Judge denies defense motions in pre-trial of man indicted in gang-related Arp shooting of motorcyclist

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man indicted in the fatal shooting of a motorcyclist in Arp went to pre-trial Friday, in which the defense presented motions with which the state disagreed.

Joshua Ray Tibbits, 32, of Waco, was arrested on May 6 of 2020 for engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with the death of Brandon Edwards. Edwards had been found shot to death at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Arp on May 2, and a following investigation led to the arrest of Tibbits and two others. On Friday, Tibbits went to pre-trial in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court.

In court Friday, the defense brought up several motions that the state contested. The defense requested that photographs from the scene of Edwards’ death not be shown in court, and the state responded by saying that there are multiple pictures that are not graphic and necessary for the trial. Jackson decided that as long as the jury is made aware of the relevance of the pictures before they are shown, then objections may be brought forward by the defense at that time.

The defense then requested the dismissal of several pieces of alleged evidence, stating that they cannot be tied to Tibbits due to poor documentation. Firstly, the defense claimed that a white truck which the three suspects were reportedly seen in was never made available to the defense, and the state rebutted by saying that the truck belongs to a construction company and could still potentially be accessed. Jackson noted that the defense had three years to question the availability of the truck, and questioned why they waited until “the eve of trial.” Again, Jackson said that objections to this evidence may be raised during trial proceedings.

The defense then requested that a video showing Tibbits involved in an alleged gang-related fight in Gilmer six weeks before Edwards’ death not be shown in court. The state argued that this video is essential to prove Tibbits’ continuous involvement in violent gang activity, but the defense argued that at most the video constitutes an isolated event in which no arrests were made. Jackson said that nothing can be proved by the video until it is seen in court.

The defense then argued that pieces of alleged murder weapons which were recovered from a bucket of concrete retrieved from the Sabine River were not properly documented in their travel to the Smith County Crime Lab, and therefore should be dismissed. The state assured Jackson that there is ample documentation of who recovered the weapons when and where, as well as their processing into the lab. Jackson requested that the state make this documentation available to the defense.

In the original case, it was reportedly found that Edwards and the suspects in his murder were part of rival motorcycle clubs, namely the 1%er Cossacks Motorcycle Gang Rose City Chapter and the Original Ugly Man Cossack club, respectively. A member of the 1%ers reportedly tipped off investigators to hostility towards them from the Ugly Man club, which ultimately led to suspicion of the three men.

The other two suspects, Jeffery Ryan Griffin, 35, of Robinson, and Jose Antonio Valenzuela, 35, of Longview, have been sentenced for their crimes. The two both pleaded guilty and received 22 years confinement in the death of Edwards.

Tibbits is set to begin trial on Oct. 30 at 8:30 a.m. in Jackson’s court.

Related

3 arrested in connection with fatal shooting of motorcyclist in Smith County

Smith County affidavit: Suspects allegedly chased down motorcyclist, shot him

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.