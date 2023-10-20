Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Semien’s batting glove in back pocket is difference between lineout, crucial double play in ALCS

A finger of Marcus Semien’s batting glove was the difference between a lineout and a crucial double play in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series
Kansas City Royals' Jackie Bradley Jr., right, advances to second on a flyout by Vinnie...
Kansas City Royals' Jackie Bradley Jr., right, advances to second on a flyout by Vinnie Pasquantino as Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien attempts the tag during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A finger of Marcus Semien’s batting glove was the difference between a lineout and a crucial double play in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series.

The Texas Rangers baserunner was sliding back to the bag at first base after Houston's José Abreu snagged Corey Seager's 108.6 mph liner in the fifth inning Thursday night.

Abreu lunged to tag Semien just as Semien's hand reached the bag, and first base umpire Jordan Baker called Semien safe.

The Astros challenged, and the video review showed Abreu's glove grazing one of the fingers on the batting glove in Semien's back pocket as the finger popped into the air.

“I didn’t feel a tag,” Semien said. “I’ve been keeping my gloves in my back pocket my entire career, and that’s never happened. Of course, in the ALCS it happens. And that’s tough.”

The Rangers had two runners on with no outs and were trailing 7-3 when Seager came up after hitting a solo homer his previous at-bat. Seager ripped a slider from reliever Hunter Brown, but directly at Abreu playing behind Semien.

After the double play, rookie Evan Carter lined out to deep center field. The Rangers had just two baserunners over the final four innings.

“Corey smoked the ball,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “It’s a tough play when you’re on first and it’s hit at the first baseman. Felt like he got back, but I guess he nicked him. That’s part of the game now, is the replay. And it worked out for them.”

Houston manager Dusty Baker said he wasn't sure Abreu made contact with Semien, but challenged anyway.

“That was another huge play,” Baker said. “And I told José, I know in Cuba they don’t play football, but you’ve got to tackle and make sure he doesn’t get to the bag.”

But Abreu got enough of Semien — just barely.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Most Read

Paula Hawkins
Former Longview ISD teacher pleads guilty to abuse of special needs students
Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County homeowner reportedly shoots intruder in head
Jesse Williams
Tatum man connected to murder by internet searches complains about defense
Clint Everett Brown, 56
Former Brownsboro ISD employee accused of injuring special education students
Samuel Blas
Tyler Legacy student paralyzed from shooting returns to campus

Latest News

History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released
School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation