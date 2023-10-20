Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Law enforcement says abducted Rains County toddler may be in danger

Sylvia Lopez is believed to have taken Ethan Donnelley, 2.
Sylvia Lopez is believed to have taken Ethan Donnelley, 2.(Rains County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
POINT, Texas (KLTV) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy from Point, in Rains County.

Ethan Donnelley may have been abducted by Sylvia Lopez. Police say he may be in danger.
Ethan Donnelley may have been abducted by Sylvia Lopez. Police say he may be in danger.(Rains County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

The child’s name is Ethan Donnelley. He has brown curly hair, brown eyes, and is two feet tall. He weighs about 35 pounds, according to the AMBER Alert information. Since the abduction took place, Lopez’s vehicle was spotted on First Street and Hwy 78 in Garland Texas at approximately 11:07 a.m. today.

The abduction occurred in the 700 block of Rains County Road 1475 in Point at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Child Protective Services obtained a court ordered conservatorship of Ethan due to allegations of both parents’ neglect of the child. It is believed that Ethan is currently in danger, according to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials believe he was abducted by Sylvia Lopez, 36. Lopez has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5′8″ tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

The clothing Ethan and Lopez may have been last seen wearing is not known.

Lopez may be driving a blue or silver 2010 Volkswagen Jetta. It has Texas license tag number SBL1628.

If you see Ethan Donnelley or Sylvia Lopez, please call 911.

ACTIVE STATEWIDE AMBER ALERT for Ethan Donnelley from Point, TX, on 10/19/2023, Texas plate...
ACTIVE STATEWIDE AMBER ALERT for Ethan Donnelley from Point, TX, on 10/19/2023, Texas plate SBL1628(TEXAS DPS)

