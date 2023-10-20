Gray TV unveils new ‘Hollywood of the South’ studio in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Georgia (KLTV/KTRE) - KLTV and KTRE’s parent company Gray Television is unveiling a new 135 acre production studio in Atlanta, Ga.

National Correspondent Molly Martinez gave a sneak preview with KLTV’s Blake Holland Friday afternoon, and said the “Hollywood of the South” promises to be a massive benefit to the economy of Georgia. The campus was converted from a General Motors plant outside the city, and now boasts many sets where film and TV favorites will be created.

The space boasts 350,000 square feet of stage space and includes productions offices, warehouses, and even a floodable parking lot where movie magic can happen.

“One of the things that’s really unique or that’s really, you know, a benefit to having such an in-depth and high quality and brand new technological studio is that you can actually focus more on the storytelling,” said April Carty-Sipp with the National Association of Broadcasters.

From production crews to film extras, Martinez said the studio is sure to generate many new jobs and revenue for Georgia and the south as a whole.

