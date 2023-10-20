German beer-braised cabbage by Mike Chubboy with Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend Mike Chubboy, owner of Brigitta’s Hungarian Cafe in Kilgore, shared special recipe withs us this week.

Recipes:

This recipe is to honor Europe’s love affair with cabbage. In particular, the German tradition, which uses plenty of cabbage, is sauerkraut with their bratwurst. So to capture that feeling:

1. Red and Green Cabbage.

Slice into 8 sections each

Gently sear open sliced sides, then set aside

Fry one slice of bacon per cabbage head, remove bacon

Use bacon fat with

1 yellow onion quartered

chicken broth 16 oz per cabbage head

add 12 oz dark or lager beer

1 tsp salt

1/4 black pepper

dash oregano

dash cumin

Cook about 30 minutes until cabbage is tender throughout. Then add back the bacon

2. Gently boil one whole russett potato per person, slice open, cook until tender throughout. Use fork to test tenderness.

Next pan fry the potato on medium using

Sliced fresh garlic in melted butter

Salt during this, be generous with salt to your taste

Fry until potato skin is crusty and white of potato is browned

To maintain crunchiness, do not cover

4. I gently simmer my bratwurst for 12 minutes in sauerkraut with water

add Hungarian Paprika with sliced garlic.

Then for those who like the grilled skin,

remove cooked brat and pan sear in light oil.

5. Mike’s Horseradish sauce:

2 tbsp sour cream,

1 tbsp horseradish,

1/2 tsp spicy mustard,

add a dash of vinegar and touch of salt.

I personally do not mix these together. Rather I draw my brat bite across the sauce catching a little of each. It’s just more interesting to me.

This is a tasty recipe. Enjoy!

