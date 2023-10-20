Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - It’s been another hot day for October, despite a weak cold front moving through the region.  Clear skies take us into the evening with temperatures near 80 degrees at the kickoff of the red zone games.  Clear skies will continue overnight with light winds and temperatures falling into the upper 50s by sunrise tomorrow.  Clouds will increase through the day Saturday, but it will still be warm with highs in the upper 80s.  Sunday will be dry but mostly cloudy and warm again.  Slight chances for rain return to the forecast early next week and increase through midweek as another storm system moves into East Texas.  At this time, chances for severe weather look very low, but it could be a good, soaking rain for parts of the region.

