Eustace fire captain, councilman dies

EUSTACE, Texas (KLTV) - The Eustace Fire Department announced the death of their captain Friday morning.

According to the department’s Facebook post, Fire Captain Adrian Parham was a member of the department for several years as well as a multi-term member of the Eustace City Council. Parham was also a dedicated family man, the post said, and was an avid fisher and pitmaster.

The department said details about a memorial service may be released as they become available.

