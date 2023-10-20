Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Eustace fire captain, councilman dies

Memorial picture posted for Captain Parham.
Memorial picture posted for Captain Parham.(Eustace Fire Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EUSTACE, Texas (KLTV) - The Eustace Fire Department announced the death of their captain Friday morning.

According to the department’s Facebook post, Fire Captain Adrian Parham was a member of the department for several years as well as a multi-term member of the Eustace City Council. Parham was also a dedicated family man, the post said, and was an avid fisher and pitmaster.

The department said details about a memorial service may be released as they become available.

WATCH: Dallas ISD bus driver saves 7-year-old choking on coin
WATCH: Dallas ISD bus driver saves 7-year-old choking on coin
Kevin and Sam Sorbo, the makers of the upcoming movie Miracle in East Texas
Upcoming movie Miracle in East Texas tells true story of Kilgore’s oil field discovery
WebXtra: Tyler Museum of Art showcases ‘A Pop of Color’ exhibit
WebXtra: Tyler Museum of Art showcases ‘A Pop of Color’ exhibit
