East Texas elections administrator gives heads up on early voting

KLTV’s Lauren Tear spoke with Elections Administrator for Smith County Michelle Allcorn about how voters can prepare before coming to the polls.
By Lauren Tear
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas early voting opens Monday. KLTV’s Lauren Tear spoke with Elections Administrator for Smith County Michelle Allcorn about how voters can prepare and inform themselves before coming to the polls.

There are 14 constitutional amendments on the ballot, which she says is a lot of reading. She recommends researching and looking at sample ballots for each precinct beforehand.

