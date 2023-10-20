Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Boil water notice issued for part of Tatum

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Press Release

TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - Due to Chemical Problems, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Crystal Farms Water Supply Corporation, public water system to notify all customers, individuals, or employees that this establishment or business has implemented a boil water notice.

All water provided by this establishment or business shall be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions).

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, all customers, individuals, or employees may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Crystal Farms Water Supply officials will notify customers, individuals, or employees that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system officials will issue a notice to customers, individuals, or employees of this establishment or business that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Ronald Martin at Crystal Farms Water Supply Corporation, 11928 County Road 2191 North, Tatum, Texas 7569, (903) 947-2238 or (903) 431-4811.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paula Hawkins
Former Longview ISD teacher pleads guilty to abuse of special needs students
Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County homeowner reportedly shoots intruder in head
Jesse Williams
Tatum man connected to murder by internet searches complains about defense
Clint Everett Brown, 56
Former Brownsboro ISD employee accused of injuring special education students
Samuel Blas
Tyler Legacy student paralyzed from shooting returns to campus

Latest News

Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
“It’s been the frustration with some of the local vendors that have called many of the board...
Nacogdoches Hospital District to part with operator Lion Star
Carole Stovall, a participant in the Tomosynthesis Mammographic Imaging Screening Trial, poses...
Are 3D mammograms better than standard imaging? A diverse study aims to find out
Collum said her own cancer journey has led her to where she needs to be.
UT Athens surgical nurse says having breast cancer led her to current practice