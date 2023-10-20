Angelina Lady Roadrunners continue to prep

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In women’s college basketball, the Lady Roadrunners, just like the men, continue to prep for the upcoming season. Head Coach Byron Coleman gave me an update on the teams status.

“So far, so good,” he said. “We’re getting better every day. We had our first scrimmage last week and over the weekend and had some good things and playing really hard defensively. So working on offense and passing the ball a little bit more unselfish, but overall we’re happy where we’re at at the moment.”

By the way Coach Coleman, who is a proud Diboll graduate, is scheduled to be honored at the Diboll Lumberjacks football game tomorrow night as a distinguished alumni. Congratulations coach.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.