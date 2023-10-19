Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: East Texas doctor explains need for pregnancy screenings for Down Syndrome Awareness Month

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - With October as Down Syndrome Awareness Month, pediatrician Dr. Sokunbi explains why screenings and diagnostics tests are vital during pregnancy.

Sokunbi said various tests are performed in the first and second trimesters. She explains once the baby is born, doctors look into the physical characteristics, and blood work is to be examined before medical experts determine if a child has Down Syndrome.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
At least one person was taken to the hospital.
Pedestrian struck by semi-truck on Tyler’s NNW Loop 323
Changes coming for 2 Chick-fil-A locations in Tyler
13-year-old arrested for alleged terroristic threat against Gilmer school
Single Mom goes back to school to pursue career in male-dominated field

Latest News

Dr. Modupe Sokunbi
WebXtra: East Texas doctor explains need for pregnancy screenings for Down Syndrome Awareness Month
Former Longview ISD teacher pleads guilty to abuse of special needs students
Former Longview ISD teacher pleads guilty to abuse of special needs students
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Sabine County cancels upcoming jury duty summons
Paula Hawkins
Former Longview ISD teacher pleads guilty to abuse of special needs students