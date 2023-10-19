Tyler Library Advisory Board votes to keep controversial book in young adult section

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Public Library Advisory Board unanimously voted this afternoon to keep a controversial book in the young adult section. The book “People Kill People” by Ellen Hopkins was the subject of today’s public hearing.

A Tyler resident first formally asked the library to move the book to the adult section back in January. After the advisory board denied her request, her appeal led to today’s public hearing which saw a packed auditorium at the Tyler Public Library.

A one-hour public hearing was scheduled for this afternoon. So many people wished to speak that a Tyler police officer who was present had to step in and stop members of the public from speaking after the official commenting session had concluded.

“It deals with gun violence, it deals with racial issues, and there is a rape scene within the material,” said City of Tyler Librarian Ashley Taylor, who is not a voting member of the advisory board. “The book is not meant to be titillating, especially not that scene, we try to review materials based on the entirety of the work and not a portion of the work.”

Taylor said it is library policy to follow the recommendations of publishers and professional reviewers. “People Kill People” is classified as a 14-plus book.

“It’s very sexually explicit and vulgar...somebody read the excerpts today,” said Dee Chambless, who spoke in favor of moving the book to the adult section. Chambless said she and others who spoke in favor of moving the book plan on taking the issue to city management.

“It’s the elected officials that are responsible for this library, the librarians, the staff, they’re just hired people, they’re not in charge of this city,” said Chambless.

Several people spoke in favor of keeping the book in its current place. Marsha Graham is a retired Child Protective worker. She says works like these can help victims of tragedy speak out.

“It’s not porn, it’s real life, it happens every day, said Graham. “I have literally run into children who did not know what was going on in their home, with their neighbors, was abuse. That was when they talked to somebody else.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.