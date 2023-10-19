Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler High coach says team plans to ‘take care of business’ against Lufkin

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ahead of their matchup with the Lufkin Panthers, Tyler High head coach Rashuan Woods is confident his team will bring home another victory.

“Every game you’re prepared to win, and even in the losses I thought we did some things really, really well. We’ve just gotta put a full game together, and that’s gonna be extremely important down the stretch,” coach Woods said.

The Tyler High Lions will face the Panthers, a team who just narrowly lost to McKinney North last week. Woods added the Panthers’ star offensive player, and defense could make it difficult for them.

“They’re athletic, they’ve got a running back that can really do some things, defensively they’re pretty sound,” Woods said.

Woods said even though Lufkin is a worthy opponent, his Lions have every intention of coming out victorious.

“We wanna go out and, again, win the game, and take care of business on that front. I think if we do that, then everybody will be happy,” Woods said.

Woods’ interview was featured on Red Zone Preview, which can be streamed live at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays during football season on East Texas Now.

