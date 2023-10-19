Too Close to Home: Uniting Against Human Trafficking event held in Longview

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - October is domestic violence awareness month, and an event in East Texas looked to shine a light on the connection between domestic violence and human trafficking.

Held at Maude Cobb activity center, the event was called ‘Too Close To Home: Uniting against human trafficking’.

“We can provide information on human trafficking. It is not just a big city problem, it happens right here in East Texas,” says event chair Hollie Bruce.

There were nationally renowned speakers, keynote and breakout sessions, and insights into the subtleties of how trafficking can happen. The tool most often used: Social media.

“The overwhelming number of trafficking survivors we’ve come across will tell you that it began with them being groomed online,” says speaker and Waco detective Joe Scaramucci.

“One of the keynotes of why? Why is this happening and why does it continue to happen/”

says event visitor Christina Hollins.

It’s not something that’s just happening in third world countries or major metropolis’s. It’s happening in small town America. And it starts with vulnerability.

“Traffickers see those vulnerabilities, exploit those vulnerabilities. They use those to fill whatever that person is missing,” says keynote speaker Dan Nash.

“This is a community problem. So once they build a relationship and build trust with these people, they’ll do anything, they’ll give them any information, go anywhere with them,” says Stacy Brownlee from the Gregg county district attorneys office.

There are myths and misconceptions.

“Most people think that trafficking victims are kid-napped off the Target parking lot, and that’s not what happens in America,” says Nash.

They’re often tricked or manipulated into believing that the trafficker cares about them.

“The truth in reality is if you have people, you have trafficking. Just like if you have people, you have drugs,” Nash says.

The ‘Women’s Center of East Texas’ partnered with the ‘Martin House Children’s Advocacy center’, greater Longview United Way, Rotary club of Longview, and Zonta club of Longview to host the free one-day conference.

