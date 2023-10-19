Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Snoozing your alarm could have health benefits, study says

A new report published in the Journal of Sleep Research Wednesday found that briefly snoozing...
A new report published in the Journal of Sleep Research Wednesday found that briefly snoozing can be healthier compared to waking up after the first alarm goes off.(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Don’t feel bad if you sleep past your first alarm in the morning, a new study says hitting snooze alarm can be beneficial.

A new report published in the Journal of Sleep Research Wednesday found that briefly snoozing can be healthier compared to waking up after the first alarm goes off.

The research found that brief snooze periods can help against mood decline, improve cognitive functioning and alleviate sleep inertia.

The study, which was conducted on adults, found that most snoozers are younger, not morning people and they sleep an average of 13 minutes less on workdays than people who never snooze.

In the end, the exact amount of sleep needed is not an exact science.

Research done by the American College of Cardiology indicated that the recommended amount needed is seven to eight hours.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that more than a third of people in the U.S. do not get consistent sleep.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
At least one person was taken to the hospital.
Pedestrian struck by semi-truck on Tyler’s NNW Loop 323
Changes coming for 2 Chick-fil-A locations in Tyler
13-year-old arrested for alleged terroristic threat against Gilmer school
Vera Banta and Rebecca Katz, daughter of Congregation Bethe El rabbi Neal Katz, are sharing...
East Texas teens return from study abroad program in Israel, eager to share experiences

Latest News

Kayleigh Butler, a hair stylist, stands for a portrait at her studio in Atlanta on Tuesday,...
As FDA ponders ban on hair-straightening chemicals, stylists say Black women have moved on
Deputy Chief Mike Mernick, a 28-year Warwick firefighter, was off duty and in the right place...
Off-duty firefighter saves family from burning home
FILE - Attorney Sidney Powell, an attorney for Donald Trump, speaks during in Alpharetta, Ga.,...
Sidney Powell pleads guilty in deal with prosecutors over efforts to overturn Trump loss in Georgia
A Nebraska humane society saved a stray kitten with a blood transfusion from a Siberian husky.
Dog donates blood to save kitten