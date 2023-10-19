Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Scam alert: Postal Service says it didn’t send you that link regarding your package

The Postal Service is warning of a scam involving texts requesting information about a package...
The Postal Service is warning of a scam involving texts requesting information about a package to be delivered.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The United States Postal Service is warning of a scam involving text messages that ask for information regarding a package delivery.

According to the Postal Service, these types of text messages are a scam called smishing, a form of phishing that involves a text message or phone number.

Victims will typically receive a deceptive text message that is intended to lure the recipient into providing their personal or financial information, the Postal Service warned.

“These scammers often attempt to disguise themselves as a government agency, bank, or other company to lend legitimacy to their claims,” postal officials said. “The criminals want to receive personally identifiable information about the victim.”

The USPS said it will not send customers text messages or emails without a customer first requesting the service with a tracking number, and it will not contain a link.

“So, if you did not initiate the tracking request for a specific package directly from USPS and it contains a link: Don’t click the link!” officials said.

The Postal Service said if you suspect the text messages received regarding your parcel are suspicious, they can be reported on its website.

Customers can visit USPS.com from their mobile device or computer for tracking and additional resources.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

