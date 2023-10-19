Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rangers lead Astros 2-0 ahead of ALCS Game 3

The Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros on Wednesday in Game 3 of the ALCS
(KOSA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Houston Astros (90-72, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Texas Rangers (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:03 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 159 strikeouts); Rangers: Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 174 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -131, Astros +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros take the field in Game 3 of the ALCS. The Rangers have a 2-0 lead in the series.

Texas has a 50-31 record in home games and a 90-72 record overall. The Rangers have hit 233 total home runs to rank third in MLB play.

Houston has a 90-72 record overall and a 51-30 record on the road. Astros hitters have a collective .437 slugging percentage to rank third in the AL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 16th time this season. The Astros are up 9-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 40 doubles, four triples and 29 home runs for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 10-for-40 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 112 RBI for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 13-for-37 with two doubles, seven home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Astros: 7-3, .245 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

