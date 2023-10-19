Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Polk County homeowner reportedly shoots intruder in head

Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County Sheriff's Office(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County man reportedly shot a person trying to enter his home in the head early Wednesday morning.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Indian Springs Subdivision in the eastern part of the county in response to a call regarding a shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, the owner of the home they were called to had reported that a man was trying to enter his home through the front door. A resulting altercation ended in the intruder being shot in the head, the report said.

The attempted intruder was found by deputies in his car about two miles from the home, and was flown to a Harris County hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office said he was released in a few hours with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the report, this appeared to be an isolated incident, and neither party are believed to pose a threat to the public. No arrests were reported in the release.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
At least one person was taken to the hospital.
Pedestrian struck by semi-truck on Tyler’s NNW Loop 323
Changes coming for 2 Chick-fil-A locations in Tyler
Single Mom goes back to school to pursue career in male-dominated field
13-year-old arrested for alleged terroristic threat against Gilmer school

Latest News

Samuel Blas
Tyler Legacy student paralyzed from shooting returns to campus
Samuel Blas
WebXtra: Tyler Legacy student talks about incident that left him paralyzed
Today the historic Greyhound Inn sign went up as opening day fast approaches.
Greyhound Inn owner shares vision for newly renovated hotel
Clint Everett Brown, 56
Former Brownsboro ISD employee accused of injuring special education students