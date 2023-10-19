Lufkin veterinarian highlights animals affected by breast cancer

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - October is breast cancer awareness month, and a Lufkin veterinarian explained Thursday how dogs and cats are affected by the disease.

It’s easy to believe that humans are the only species to get harsh diseases. The truth is, animals can suffer from them too. Southwood Drive Animal Clinic Veterinarian, Shawn Penn said, “prevention is the main goal.” Penn said breast cancer can occur in either male or female dogs and cats – but it is most common in females.

He said this is strictly related to the estrogen hormone.

“It is one of the more common tumors that we see in dogs and cats especially those that are older, and those that are unspayed,” said Penn.

He said these tumors can be easily prevented by spaying dogs and cats at an early age.

“The intact females as they age, it’s commonly most usually between 9 to 11 or 12 years old.”

Penn said pet owners should understand the risk factors if they were not spayed at an early age – being more diligent to check them for the development of these tumors.

“About 50% of mammary tumors are benign, the other 50 are considered malignant, and of those 50% that are malignant, only 50% of those would require some treatment beyond surgery,” said Penn.

He said cats that are spayed at less than a year-old can decrease the chance of developing mammary tumors when they’re older.

Early detection of mammary tumors can save pets lives.

“Many times, it could be removed and not cause long-term health risk to the pet, this particularly true with dogs,” he said.

Penn said at first sign of finding these in your pet, to have them seen by your veterinarian as soon as possible.

