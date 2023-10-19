Lindale coach says ‘time of possession’ is key for victory against Palestine

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - After reaching a .500 record on the season, Lindale Eagles head coach Chris Cochran said his team didn’t celebrate their victory against Chapel Hill for too long.

“Every single week, it’s about going 1-0 and you have to reset,” Cochran said. “We give them 24 hours to celebrate it and be excited about what happened on Friday night, but Sunday morning, Sunday afternoon, at some point they’re gonna get a text from their position coach and film’s gonna get sent out. You know, just to remind them that we are on to the next one.”

Cochran said his team is really bonding, and the level of trust his players have in each other is playing a role.

“I really do believe that it’s about the unity. We say unity’s the secret, you know, and we believe that. So they want to go play hard for each other, and they trust our coaches too,” Cochran said.

The Eagles are now 4-4, and looking to continue their win streak against the Palestine Wildcats. Cochran said if they’re not careful, the Wildcats could use the Eagles’ strategies to their advantage.

“What they’re going to try to do offensively is what we did last week. They’re going to try to win time and possession. They’re going to try and keep the ball out of our offense’s hands,” Cochran said.

Cochran’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview, which can be streamed live at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays during football season on East Texas Now.

