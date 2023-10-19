East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! It’s been another warm day and it’s about to get a little bit warmer before any cool weather moves in. Tonight, expect clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will drop into the 50s by morning. Friday will be sunny and hot with temperatures nearing 90 degrees. More clouds move in this weekend with temperatures staying above average in the mid to upper 80s each afternoon. Then, the weather pattern changes next week. Expect clouds to increase with chances for rain increasing through late week and possibly hanging around for a few days.

