Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! It’s been another warm day and it’s about to get a little bit warmer before any cool weather moves in.  Tonight, expect clear skies and light winds.  Temperatures will drop into the 50s by morning.  Friday will be sunny and hot with temperatures nearing 90 degrees.  More clouds move in this weekend with temperatures staying above average in the mid to upper 80s each afternoon.  Then, the weather pattern changes next week.  Expect clouds to increase with chances for rain increasing through late week and possibly hanging around for a few days.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
At least one person was taken to the hospital.
Pedestrian struck by semi-truck on Tyler’s NNW Loop 323
Changes coming for 2 Chick-fil-A locations in Tyler
Single Mom goes back to school to pursue career in male-dominated field
13-year-old arrested for alleged terroristic threat against Gilmer school

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 10-19-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 10-19-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Sunny and Warm through Friday. Mostly Cloudy and warm this weekend. No Rain.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunny and Warm through Friday. Mostly Cloudy and warm this weekend. No Rain.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips