Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

20 cows killed when semitrailer flips over on interstate highway

Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue reported that the semitrailer carried 44 cows.
Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue reported that the semitrailer carried 44 cows.(Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue)
By Rob Polansky and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – Just under two dozen cows died when a semitrailer rolled over on an interstate highway in New Jersey Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the semitrailer flipped over on Interstate 84 in Newton as it was heading down an exit ramp around 3:30 a.m.

Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue reported that the semitrailer carried 44 cows.

A total of 14 cows died in the crash and 6 more had to be euthanized, state police said.

Firefighters said the driver was not hurt in the accident.

The state Department of Agriculture, Department of Transportation, and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
At least one person was taken to the hospital.
Pedestrian struck by semi-truck on Tyler’s NNW Loop 323
Changes coming for 2 Chick-fil-A locations in Tyler
13-year-old arrested for alleged terroristic threat against Gilmer school
Single Mom goes back to school to pursue career in male-dominated field

Latest News

Suspect who allegedly stole $16,000 from a Polk County business.
Polk County authorities seek suspect who used ladder to steal $16K
A Palestinian girl carries a blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at...
Israel’s defense minister promises ground invasion of Gaza, tells troops to be ready
Rep. Jim Jordan responds to reporters' questions. (Source: CNN)
Jim Jordan talks about road ahead
Katrina Yates celebrated her birthday in style after buying a Pink Diamond scratch-off ticket...
Woman celebrating birthday wins $100K scratch-off prize