WebXtra: Region 7 event shines light on dyslexic Kilgore students

KLTV's Kristine Guevara spoke with Region 7 Curriculum Specialist Dr. Angela Venters about the event.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Dyslexia can have a tough impact on a surprising number of students in the early stages of learning.

Yale researchers have found 20 percent of the population is affected by dyslexia. It represents 80 to 90 percent of those with learning disabilities. During this Dyslexia Awareness Month, Region 7 celebrated students Wednesday as they gain an understanding of their learning difference.

KLTV’s Kristine Guevara spoke with Region 7 Curriculum Specialist Dr. Angela Venters about the event.

