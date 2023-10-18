WebXtra: Petal It Forward program aims to deliver surprise smiles to East Texans

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Petal It Forward program aims to deliver surprise smiles to East Texans

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The gift of flowers can be a welcome surprise for just about anyone, and an East Texas florist has joined a nation-wide effort to do brighten someone’s day with flowers.

Casa Flora Flower Shop in Longview joined floral industry businesses in more than 320 cities nationwide to surprise unsuspecting individuals with two free flower bouquets each. One to keep and one to give to a friend, family member, colleague, or even a stranger. The random-acts-of-kindness effort, called Petal It Forward, is organized by the Society of American Florists.

Casa Flora owner Vickie Slover said the effort is designed to help people start their day with more smiles and less stress.

