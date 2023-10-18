Three-year-old found wandering outside home, parents arrested, Laredo Police say

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo Police arrest two parents after a three-year-old is found walking alone barefoot near a busy street.

Leonel Cerda, 50, and Dailyn Paz, 26 are charged with abandoning and endangering a child.

According to police, the arrest happened after the toddler was found unattended near the 3100 block of Potomac Loop.

Authorities say a passerby spotted the child walking around and notified police.

According to reports, the child told the Good Samaritan they were hungry.

The parents were allegedly found asleep inside a home with the door open.

Police say Child Protective Services was notified about the incident and the child was turned over to the state agency.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.