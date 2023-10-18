Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas DPS adds McAllen fugitive to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

(Texas DPS)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas DPS has added Raul Herrera Jr., of McAllen, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

Herrera, 51, has been wanted since May 2023 when arrest warrants were issued for him out of Hidalgo County for aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing bodily injury to a family member and violation of bond/protective order.

Texas DPS says Herrera is affiliated with the Tango Vallucos gang and in the past has been affiliated with the Texas Syndicate gang.

Herrera’s criminal history dates back to 1990 when he was convicted on two counts of aggravated assault and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In 2002, Herrera was convicted in federal court of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. Additionally, Herrera was found to be a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 11 years and nine years in prison that he served concurrently.

Herrera was convicted of money laundering in 2014 and sentenced to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility.

Texas DPS describes Herrera as a 5′8″ tall Hispanic man who weighs 190 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest and both arms. Additional information can be found on Herrera’s wanted bulletin.

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information leading to Herrera’s arrest.

In order to be eligible to receive the cash reward the tip must be submitted by either calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-8477, submitting a tip through the DPS website and selecting the fugitive you have information on or submitting a Facebook tip through the “submit a tip” link on the Facebook page.

Texas DPS says anyone on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is considered armed and dangerous and asks that people do not attempt to catch them.

