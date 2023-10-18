TDCJ lockdown and search results in hundreds of contraband items seized
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A statewide lockdown of 100 facilities lasting nearly two months has resulted in hundreds of contraband items including cell phones, weapons, and drugs seized by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
A statewide lockdown took effect September 6 for TDCJ to take “swift and immediate action to address a rise in dangerous contraband and drug-related inmate homicides,” according to a TDCJ release.
As of October 16, all 100 facilities completed their lockdowns and searches and TDCJ released a report of the contraband items it seized.
Below is the list provided by TDCJ:
- 584 Cell Phones (713 additional cell phone accessories)
- 74.5 Gallons of Alcohol
- 587 Weapons (Generally pieces of sharpened metal with fashioned handles)
- $576 in Currency
- 564 Other Dangerous Items (Tablets, Lighters, Tattoo Guns, Pills, Handcuff Key, Drug Paraphernalia)
- Illegal Drugs: Amphetamines – 330 Sheets/Papers (A sheet is estimated at 100-150 hits) Fentanyl – 2.0 oz, 106.5 Sheets/Papers Cocaine – 5 Trace Amounts PCP – 4.94 oz, 488.25 Sheets/Papers, 602 Stamps (Stamps are ID sized paper or smaller) K2 – 217.4 oz, 912.25 Sheets/Papers, 557 Stamps, 167 Trace Amounts Methamphetamine – 27.5 oz, 2 Stamps, 24.0 Sheet/Paper, 25 Trace Amounts, 3 Rocks
- 289 Actionable Tips Which Led to a Bulletin Being put out to the Units
- 1,674 Criminal Offenses Reported to the TDCJ Office of the Inspector General
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.