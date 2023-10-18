Some exit traffic diverted on I-20 in Smith County after hydrochloric acid leak

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An I-20 exit is diverted after hydrochloric acid leaked from a truck near Winona Wednesday morning.

According to Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue, a truck carrying hydrochloric acid leaked around 100 to 200 gallons onto an I-20 exit while driving east in Smith County. The spill occurred near the 271 exit, and traffic is being diverted. No full road closures have resulted from the spill, Hogue said.

According to Chief Fairfield with Smith County Emergency Services Department, a 150-foot perimeter has been set up around the spill, which he said is protocol for hydrochloric acid. HAZMAT is on the way as of around 10:50 a.m., Hogue said, and should have the spill managed within a few hours.

According to Hogue, no injuries resulted from the incident. No damages to vehicles or the roadway have been reported.

