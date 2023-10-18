Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Police searching for man who stole car from gas station with 2-year-old in back seat

Boynton Beach police are looking for a man who they say stole a car from a gas station with a...
Boynton Beach police are looking for a man who they say stole a car from a gas station with a 2-year-old sitting in the back seat.(Boynton Beach Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - Police are searching for a man they say stole a car with a toddler inside Tuesday morning.

According to the Boynton Beach Police Department, the unidentified man arrived at a Mobile gas station on Gateway Boulevard in a white SUV at about 6:30 a.m.

He then got into a person’s vehicle that was parked at the station and took off.

Officers said a 2-year-old child was inside the victim’s vehicle at the time of the carjacking.

Police said the man then drove onto Interstate 95 before stopping at a Residence Inn in Boca Raton, where he left the child.

The man ended up ditching the stolen car near the Boca Raton Mall.

Boynton police released a photo of the suspected carjacker as they continue their search for him.

Anyone with further information regarding the situation has been urged to contact Boynton Beach Police Department Detective Brad Leitner at 561-742-6113.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes coming for 2 Chick-fil-A locations in Tyler
All three suspects were taken into custody.
Smith County deputies arrest 3 after pursuit from Louisiana
Tyler PD
Tyler police locate runaway teen
Windell Moris, Jr, age 23
Man arrested following discovery of Marshall woman’s body by police
Drew Danielson
Texarkana man pleads guilty to hitting Tyler airport co-worker with truck

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Lion Star Update
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Children At Risk
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt talks budgets, projects in State of the County address
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt talks budgets, projects in State of the County address
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Region 7 Food Service
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
East Texans Back From Israel