Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on NNW Loop 323

At least one person was taken to the hospital.
At least one person was taken to the hospital.(KLTV/Lauren Tear)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.

The wreck happened at around 8:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Loop NNW Loop 323. Tyler police and fire department both responded to the scene, as well as EMS.

Traffic was slowed in the area as first responders directed it around the scene.

No information was available from Tyler police on Tuesday night.

At least one person was taken to the hospital.
At least one person was taken to the hospital.(KLTV/Lauren Tear)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes coming for 2 Chick-fil-A locations in Tyler
All three suspects were taken into custody.
Smith County deputies arrest 3 after pursuit from Louisiana
Tyler PD
Tyler police locate runaway teen
Windell Moris, Jr, age 23
Man arrested following discovery of Marshall woman’s body by police
Drew Danielson
Texarkana man pleads guilty to hitting Tyler airport co-worker with truck

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Roadwork for the week of Oct. 16
Drivers are asked to use caution and avoid the area if possible.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck involving oversize load slows traffic on Highway 80 west of Marshall
A crash at Old Jacksonville Highway and S. College Avenue has caused at least two power poles...
Part of Old Jacksonville Highway closed in Tyler Azalea District due to live power lines down