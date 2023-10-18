Pedestrian struck by vehicle on NNW Loop 323
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.
The wreck happened at around 8:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Loop NNW Loop 323. Tyler police and fire department both responded to the scene, as well as EMS.
Traffic was slowed in the area as first responders directed it around the scene.
No information was available from Tyler police on Tuesday night.
