New tower truck joins Tyler Fire Department fleet

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Fire Department, specifically Station Ten on Old Omen Road, got a shiny new truck to add to the fleet. The Tower Ten truck was initiated into service with a traditional “push-in” ceremony.

City council members and Mayor Don Warren threw buckets of water onto the truck and firefighters from the station dried it with towels. The truck was then ‘pushed’ into the garage with a little help from the engine and the reverse gear. It weighs about 75,000 pounds, 25,000 pounds more than a regular fire engine.

Tyler Fire Chief David Coble said they got the new truck not as a replacement but as an addition.

“We’ve added to the number of firefighters that are on the street every day by putting this truck in service, so here at this station there was only an engine company here, one truck, and now there’s two,” Coble said. “So instead of four people, there’s eight people here every day, so every day there’s an additional four people on duty to protect the citizens of Tyler.”

There is a difference between this truck and a typical fire engine. There is a bucket attached to the ladder on top to help make rescues safer and more efficient. In an emergency, people in danger can step into the bucket and be lowered to the ground without having to climb down the ladder.

In total, Tower Ten cost $1.4 million, and after two years of planning and building, it is finally ready to serve the Tyler community. It is the only tower truck of its kind in the Tyler Fire Department’s fleet.

