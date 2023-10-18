Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Nacogdoches City Council approves sewage use ordinance amendment

Nacogdoches City Council approves sewage use ordinance amendment
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches City Council moved forward with changes for a city ordinance on industrial sewage use on Monday night.

City Public Works director Steve Bartlett presented an ordinance amendment to help reduce the pollutant discharge to their sewers

“You think about it, everything that comes into the sewer plant exits the sewer plant, as far as volume of fluids,” said Bartlett.

He explained the existing ordinance had to be updated to meet state standards for large-scale industries. The department completed a six-month test to help determine how much material, such as chemicals and metals, can be allowed to be dumped into the city’s sewers.

“What we want is that discharge to be very clean, very usable, because we put it back into the creek, as does any city.”

As of Monday, there are no issues according to Bartlett but updating new limits helps keep the environment clean and prevents any damage done to the wastewater treatment plant.

“That ultimately is going to contact recreational or livestock watering, or everything, so we want to make sure that’s clean,” he said.

Bartlett also said minor changes were made to pollutant limits to remain industrial-friendly.

“We also don’t want to be grotesquely restrictive to an industry. We want to be reasonable so that we can treat a lot of this before it gets into the stream.”

The vote was unanimous and the ordinance goes into effect immediately.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes coming for 2 Chick-fil-A locations in Tyler
All three suspects were taken into custody.
Smith County deputies arrest 3 after pursuit from Louisiana
Tyler PD
Tyler police locate runaway teen
Windell Moris, Jr, age 23
Man arrested following discovery of Marshall woman’s body by police
Drew Danielson
Texarkana man pleads guilty to hitting Tyler airport co-worker with truck

Latest News

At least one person was taken to the hospital.
Pedestrian struck by semi-truck on NNW Loop 323
REGION 7 FOOD SERVICE SHOW
Longview food show allows students to decide cafeteria fare
East Texas child advocacy groups discuss proposition that would grant tax relief to daycares
East Texas child advocacy groups discuss proposition that would grant tax relief to daycares
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt talks budgets, projects in State of the County address
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt talks budgets, projects in State of the County address