Nacogdoches City Council approves sewage use ordinance amendment

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches City Council moved forward with changes for a city ordinance on industrial sewage use on Monday night.

City Public Works director Steve Bartlett presented an ordinance amendment to help reduce the pollutant discharge to their sewers

“You think about it, everything that comes into the sewer plant exits the sewer plant, as far as volume of fluids,” said Bartlett.

He explained the existing ordinance had to be updated to meet state standards for large-scale industries. The department completed a six-month test to help determine how much material, such as chemicals and metals, can be allowed to be dumped into the city’s sewers.

“What we want is that discharge to be very clean, very usable, because we put it back into the creek, as does any city.”

As of Monday, there are no issues according to Bartlett but updating new limits helps keep the environment clean and prevents any damage done to the wastewater treatment plant.

“That ultimately is going to contact recreational or livestock watering, or everything, so we want to make sure that’s clean,” he said.

Bartlett also said minor changes were made to pollutant limits to remain industrial-friendly.

“We also don’t want to be grotesquely restrictive to an industry. We want to be reasonable so that we can treat a lot of this before it gets into the stream.”

The vote was unanimous and the ordinance goes into effect immediately.

