Longview’s Foster Middle School holds rally for Teacher of the Year finalist

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Foster Middle School teacher is in the final three considered for Texas Teacher of the Year, and the school sent her off with a Pep Rally Wednesday.

Shrundagale Griffith teaches sixth grade math at Foster Middle in Longview, and she will be setting off for Round Rock for the final selection process for Teacher of the Year. Before her departure Wednesday afternoon, the school held a rally in celebration of her love and effort towards her students.

Griffith spoke with KLTV about her thoughts and feelings about being considered for the honor, and Foster Principal Mary Taylor spoke on the beloved educator as well.

