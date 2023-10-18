Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lasting effects of the 2021 winter storm continue to impact the Tyler Rose Garden

This year marks the 90th Texas Rose Festival,
By Lorena Rivas
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This year marks the 90th Texas Rose Festival, with so much attention on the history of Tyler and the city’s traditions one gardener is working to protect our roses for future generations.

For the past five years, Jose Barboza has been planting and gardening roses here in the Tyler Garden. One of the challenges he continues to face is recovering the roses that died during the winter storm in 20-21.

“We are still working on that. It had a big impact on the rose production,” said Jose Barboza the park’s superintendent. “So collecting trying to get roses enough selection to plant out here was a big struggle.”

However, the extreme weather was not the only thing that impacted this garden.

“Issue drops into our hands which is Rose Rosette, so Rose Rosette is a disease that it attacks specifically roses and there’s no treatment,” said Barboza.

Still, Barboza and his team work on the final touches for the Texas Rose Festival to showcase the beauty of the city’s symbol.

“Finding a nice assortment of roses, something that nobody else has. Something you can’t go to your local Home Depot, and your local Lowe’s and local nurseries and get,” said Barboza.

They did just that, right now, the Tyler Rose Garden has over 300 different types of roses one example of that is the green rose.

“You look a this and you say no it’s not. It’s not a rose bush. This here it’s your actual flower,” said Barboza.

The roses continue to thrive in this garden with the help of gardeners like Barboza.

“All the flowers we have here, the guys like I said have been working really hard trying to get all of this replanted and nice for the festival,” said Barboza.

To see the full schedule of this year’s festival, click here.

