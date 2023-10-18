Harris County man reportedly managed to escape his leg shackles, walk out of a courthouse

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) - A massive search is happening for 32-year-old Michael Combs who somehow managed to break out of his shackles and walk out of the Harris County Criminal Courthouse without anyone noticing.

His mother spoke to KTRK who said this to him, “To turn himself in ma’am, but all I wish is I wish I could fight harder for him.”

A judge revoked his bond around 7:00 a.m. and the sheriff’s office says Combs was put in leg shackles and sitting on a bench waiting to be transferred.

That’s when a brawl broke out in a courtroom on the same floor between another suspect and the victims’ family

“At this time the panic button went off and the deputies left and went to assist, during this time he took this time to somehow get out of the shackles and out of the courtroom,” said Harris County Sheriff’s Office Lynette Anderson.

He has been on the run since.

According to records, Combs was out on bond, after he was charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two children.

Records show in March of last year, she told him she couldn’t date him anymore. They got into a fight and at one point, she told investigators, he grabbed her throat with one hand and used the other hand to punch her in the face multiple times.

She said she thought she was going to die.

Records state he violated his bond conditions by testing positive for meth and shutting off his GPS monitor.

