East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! It’s been another beautiful day, but warmer than the last few. That warming trend continues through the weekend. Tonight, expect temperatures to slowly drop into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. We’ll see clear skies and just a few clouds off and on during the day tomorrow. A cold front moves through Thursday, but it’s very weak and isn’t expected to bring any rain or any cool down to the area. The weekend brings a few more clouds, but it’s still going to be pretty warm for the afternoons with highs in the mid 80s. More clouds roll in next week and a rainy pattern may develop with rain chances increasing through midweek next week.

