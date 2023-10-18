Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  It’s been another beautiful day, but warmer than the last few.  That warming trend continues through the weekend.  Tonight, expect temperatures to slowly drop into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.  We’ll see clear skies and just a few clouds off and on during the day tomorrow.  A cold front moves through Thursday, but it’s very weak and isn’t expected to bring any rain or any cool down to the area.  The weekend brings a few more clouds, but it’s still going to be pretty warm for the afternoons with highs in the mid 80s.  More clouds roll in next week and a rainy pattern may develop with rain chances increasing through midweek next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler PD
Tyler police locate runaway teen
Changes coming for 2 Chick-fil-A locations in Tyler
All three suspects were taken into custody.
Smith County deputies arrest 3 after pursuit from Louisiana
Windell Moris, Jr, age 23
Man arrested following discovery of Marshall woman’s body by police
13-year-old arrested for alleged terroristic threat against Gilmer school

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Wednesday 10-18-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Wednesday 10-18-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Sunny and A Bit Warmer and a bit more wind today.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunny and A Bit Warmer and a bit more wind today.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips