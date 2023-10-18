Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Cornyn: Midland-Odessa to receive $144K to support law enforcement

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.(Credit: Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune)
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn has announced that the cities of Midland and Odessa were awarded federal grants totaling $144,247.

This money will come from the U.S. Department of Justice through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (Byrne JAG) Program.

Cornyn‘s office says this program improves law enforcement equipment and technology. Cornyn has supported getting this program funded.

“The Byrne JAG Program is the primary federal source of criminal justice funding for state and local governments and helps law enforcement agencies make Texas communities safer,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This funding will empower law enforcement to target public safety needs specific to their communities, address criminal threats, and reduce crime rates in cities like Midland and Odessa.”

Out of the $144,247, Midland will receive $52,686 and Odessa will receive $91,561.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler PD
Tyler police locate runaway teen
Changes coming for 2 Chick-fil-A locations in Tyler
All three suspects were taken into custody.
Smith County deputies arrest 3 after pursuit from Louisiana
Windell Moris, Jr, age 23
Man arrested following discovery of Marshall woman’s body by police
13-year-old arrested for alleged terroristic threat against Gilmer school

Latest News

Jeremy Black, Whitehouse ISD Safety
WebXtra: Whitehouse ISD, Smith County Sheriff’s Office team up for new emergency response system
Nacogdoches Law Enforcement President Korey Kahler holds a copy of "Who Keeps Nac Safe?"
‘Who Keeps Nac Safe’ coloring book teaches Nacogdoches kids about police officers
The “Who Keeps Nac Safe” coloring book features teaches kids about local police officers....
WebXtra: ‘Who Keeps Nac Safe’ coloring book teaches Nacogdoches kids about police officers
Petal It Forward
WebXtra: Petal It Forward program aims to deliver surprise smiles to East Texans
Petal It Forward
WebXtra: Petal It Forward program aims to deliver surprise smiles to East Texans