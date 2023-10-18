City of Diboll works on renovations in Old Orchard Park

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Diboll is renovating the Old Orchard Park one step at a time to better serve their community and attract visitors.

“The older a park gets, the older facilities get, the more TLC they’ll need,” said City Manager Jason Arnold.

The park has been around for decades and serves dozens of purposes on its 66-acre site.

“The city is completing the redesign of one baseball field to serve all age groups playing baseball and softball, and we just added recent LED lighting to the trails,” said Arnold.

In the last two years, the city has invested an estimated $15,000 in renovations. Arnold said costs are paid with grants and allocating money from city funds.

“Our people and our kiddos in Diboll deserve it. They deserve to have a nice park to come and play in and enjoy their families with,” he said.

Visitors from out of town, like Shelley Powell of Huntington, said she’s a frequent visitor and already loves what the park offers.

“When we have nowhere else to go on a sunny day and we want to just hang out, we come here for the kids to picnic and just do an an activity for outdoors.”

Arnold said renovations are ongoing as they continue to identify needs and wants, that can help boost the city’s economy.

“Everyone is going to benefit from it when we bring people from out of town to come and hang out in Diboll for the weekend and spend their time with us.”

The baseball field will be ready to use by next week, and their next project will add shade covers to bleacher seats, according to the city.

