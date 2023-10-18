Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Angelina to host Jarvis for scrimmage game Wednesday

Angelina to host Jarvis for scrimmage game
By Mark Bownds
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina Roadrunners are getting closer and closer to the start of their season. In the mean time the team has been working hard, not only in the gym, but in the recent Jamboree Tournament and scrimmages, as well. In fact, head coach JJ Montgomery tells us that their first home scrimmage will be tomorrow afternoon against Jarvis College.

“Yeah it should be a good one,” he said. “Jarvis always comes in and gives us a good scrimmage, a good game. So it’s going to be a tough game tomorrow. But like I said it’s a scrimmage, so we just got to try and figure out where the guys are at right now, and the see what we need to work on to move forward.”

And if you want to check out that scrimmage be sure to be at Shands Gymnasium on the campus of Angelina college. Tipoff will be at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes coming for 2 Chick-fil-A locations in Tyler
All three suspects were taken into custody.
Smith County deputies arrest 3 after pursuit from Louisiana
Tyler PD
Tyler police locate runaway teen
Windell Moris, Jr, age 23
Man arrested following discovery of Marshall woman’s body by police
Drew Danielson
Texarkana man pleads guilty to hitting Tyler airport co-worker with truck

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs into the end zone on a touchdown carry during...
Dak Prescott, Cowboys rally in fourth quarter for a 20-17 victory over the Chargers
Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien scores on a throwing error by Houston Astros' Framber Valdez...
Rangers build big early lead off Valdez, hold on for 5-4 win over Astros to take 2-0 lead in ALCS
Head coach JJ Montgomery tells us that their first home scrimmage will be tomorrow afternoon...
Angelina to host Jarvis for scrimmage game
Van makes it into the top 10 this week
Week 9 Red Zone Top 10