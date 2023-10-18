Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny And A Little Warmer Today. More Wind Today As Well From The South.
Mostly Sunny to Sunny Skies through Friday. No Rain. Warmer Temps.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Sunny and warmer today with southerly winds increasing a bit, so please be careful out there if you plan on doing any outdoor burning. Tyler County has once again reinstated its burn ban. Mostly Sunny to Sunny skies through Friday, then partly cloudy skies likely through early next week. Looks like, at this time, rain chances will increase during the middle to later part of next week as a fairly strong cold front moves into and through East Texas...tapping into moisture from a Pacific storm system which will cross Mexico, enter Texas and then moves through our area at that time. Some heavy rainfall is possible Wednesday through Friday of next week. Please stay tuned for more information on that. Otherwise, this week...into early next week...will be dry. Have a great day.

