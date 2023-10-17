Whitehouse ISD, Smith County Sheriff’s Office to unveil new emergency response system Wednesday

SMITH COUNTY, Texas - A new automated emergency response system for Whitehouse ISD will be unveiled Wednesday.

According to a press release, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, Chief Jimmy Jackson, and Whitehouse ISD Safety Director Jeremy Black will debut the newly implemented Mutualink automated response solution with a real time demonstration.

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 11:00 a.m.

Where: Smith County Sheriff Emergency Operations Center 11325 Spur 248, Tyler TX 75707 (followed by media access to key presenters and participants) Holloway Middle School 701 East Main Street, Whitehouse, TX

Who: Sheriff Larry Smith, Chief Jimmy Jackson, Jeremy Back, ISD Safety & Security Director

