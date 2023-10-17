Whitehouse ISD, Smith County Sheriff’s Office to unveil new emergency response system Wednesday
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas - A new automated emergency response system for Whitehouse ISD will be unveiled Wednesday.
According to a press release, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, Chief Jimmy Jackson, and Whitehouse ISD Safety Director Jeremy Black will debut the newly implemented Mutualink automated response solution with a real time demonstration.
- When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 11:00 a.m.
- Where: Smith County Sheriff Emergency Operations Center 11325 Spur 248, Tyler TX 75707 (followed by media access to key presenters and participants)
- Holloway Middle School 701 East Main Street, Whitehouse, TX
- Who: Sheriff Larry Smith, Chief Jimmy Jackson, Jeremy Back, ISD Safety & Security Director
