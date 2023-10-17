WebXtra: Longview food show allows students to decide cafeteria fare
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds of students from across East Texas are weighing in on which foods should be served in their cafeterias.
And it all happened Tuesday at the Region 7 Annual Food Service Show, held at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview. KLTV′s Kristine Guevara spoke with a Region 7 representative, along with some students and staff from East Texas districts.
