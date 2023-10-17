Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Longview food show allows students to decide cafeteria fare

Hundreds of students from across East Texas are weighing in on which foods should be served in their cafeterias.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds of students from across East Texas are weighing in on which foods should be served in their cafeterias.

And it all happened Tuesday at the Region 7 Annual Food Service Show, held at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview. KLTV′s Kristine Guevara spoke with a Region 7 representative, along with some students and staff from East Texas districts.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Changes coming for 2 Chick-fil-A locations in Tyler
All three suspects were taken into custody.
Smith County deputies arrest 3 after pursuit from Louisiana
Drew Danielson
Texarkana man pleads guilty to hitting Tyler airport co-worker with truck
Windell Moris, Jr, age 23
Man arrested following discovery of Marshall woman’s body by police
Tyler PD
Tyler police locate runaway teen

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Lion Star Update
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
East Texans Back From Israel
WebXtra: Longview food show allows students to decide cafeteria fare
WebXtra: Longview food show allows students to decide cafeteria fare
Local children advocacy groups hold meeting to discuss proposition two
East Texas child advocacy groups discuss proposition that would grant tax relief to daycares